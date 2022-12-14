Missing in action. Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer was notably missing from the Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 2 trailer which was released by MTV on Tuesday, December 13, and fans are wondering where she was. Keep reading for everything we know about why Leah was absent.

What Is ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’?

Season 1 of the MTV spinoff series featured eight of the famous moms from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 coming together in San Diego, California, as they “embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama.”

Each woman brought along their significant other, child’s father or other family member as they underwent two weeks of therapy mixed in with group activities.

While Leah – who shares twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah with ex Corey Simms, as well as daughter Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert – arrived in the seaside California city solo, she was later joined by former fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

Is Leah Messer Starring In ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 2?

Similar to season 1, season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion will feature the ladies reuniting in Oregon – this time joined by the moms of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Unlike the freshman season, however, the reality stars will be joined by their mothers in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite the trailer claiming that “everyone and their mother is invited,” fans quickly noticed that the West Virginia native was not featured in the trailer.

“Where’s Leah?” one fan questioned, while another asked, “So does this mean Leah is no longer a part of the [Teen Mom] franchise?”

While it’s unclear why Leah decided not to attend the family reunion, which was filming in September 2022, she is currently raising her three daughters amid her split from the U.S. Army cyber officer.

When Does ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 2 Premiere?

“Get ready for the mother of all reunions,” Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG fame said in the trailer for the upcoming season. Teen Mom: Family Reunion returns on Tuesday, January 3.