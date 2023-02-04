Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer “is doing great” and “her bounce back game is like no other,” the reality star’s general manager Nicole Stegall tells In Touch exclusively following her split from fiancé Jaylan Mobley and her sexy new photo shoot.

Leah, 30, recently posed wearing a sparkly bikini top and thong in hopes of “inspiring other women to always feel comfortable and empowered in their skin,” Stegall continues, saying how the shoot allowed the MTV star to “express herself.”

Credit: Leeshia Lee

The West Virginia native shared the full video of her wearing the sizzling outfit as she twirled and showed it off from every angle in a Friday, February 3, Instagram post. Leah even posed on a gold throne as Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” played over the video, stretching her long legs to show a pair of lace-up high heels.

“Her confidence is back and better than ever. She’s happy. The kids are happy,” Stegall shares about how Leah and her three daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah Simms, 13, and Adalynn Calvert, 9, are doing since Lean and Jaylan broke off their engagement in October 2022.

Leah is currently “working hard and spending time with her family and close friends,” as she moves on with her life post-Jaylan. Stegall says that there are “a few other things that should come to light soon,” and that fans should “stay tuned” about what is next for the TV personality.

It is still unclear if Leah will be appearing in the ongoing season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premiered on January 3, 2023. The reality stars are joined by their mothers in Oregon for the show, along with members of the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast. Leah has yet to make an on camera appearance as of publication.

Fans took notice of Leah’s absence when the trailer dropped in December 2022. “Where’s Leah?” one fan questioned, while another asked, “So does this mean Leah is no longer a part of the [Teen Mom] franchise?” The questions came after Leah decided not to attend the show’s season 1 family reunion, which was filmed in September 2022.

Jaylan had joined Leah on the first season of the show, and the pair got engaged on August 19, 2022, during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica to celebrate one year of dating. However, their split came just two months later in an October 11, 2022, announcement.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan said in a joint statement to In Touch at the time. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other.”