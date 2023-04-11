One big happy family. Jenelle Evans had all her children with her for Easter after gaining custody of her oldest son, Jace.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 31, posted a photo on Monday, April 10, showing Jace, 13, wearing a plaid shirt identical to his stepdad David Eason, 34. They posed along with Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 8, whom she shares with former fiancé Nathan Griffith, David’s daughter Maryssa, 15, and the couple’s only child together, daughter Ensley, 6.

In addition to the family portrait, Jenelle shared pictures of David and Jace playing billiards together as Kaiser looked on, Ensley wearing a pretty sundress after gathering plastic eggs and the siblings dying Easter eggs together.

“Easter vibes and sunny skies!” Jenelle wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag, “Happy Easter.”

Jace, whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis, had been raised by her mom, Barbara Evans, as she gained custody of the boy in 2010 when he was 1. Jenelle and Barb’s bitter custody fight was documented during Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle shared the news with fans on March 18 that Barb handed over custody of Jace, with an Instagram video showing her signing the court papers and later weeping with joy. “My Happy Ending. ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant describe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom [sic],” the North Carolina native wrote.

She told Us Weekly in a statement later that day, “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter.”

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father,” the former MTV star continued. “She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”

Not only is Jenelle and Jace’s relationship on the mend, but her marriage to David has never been stronger. Despite some ups and downs, the couple went on a recent vacation together where Jenelle tagged a carousel of photos showing the loved-up pair, “A forever thing.”