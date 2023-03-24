Owning it. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans clapped back at body-shamers after sharing a bikini video to social media.

“Yeah, so, this belly also housed three kids. Do you believe that?” Jenelle, 31, responded via TikTok on Thursday, March 23, after one follower commented, “That belly dam [sic].”

The former reality star went on to say that her “belly” has also undergone an appendectomy and a hernia repair surgery.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” she sarcastically added. “So, yeah. Girls go through a lot. The human body goes through a lot. But yeah, damn. A belly could get big sometimes. I’m sorry that’s so surprising to you.”

Jenelle’s remarks come after she shared a video to TikTok earlier that day of herself enjoying some fun in the sun on a boat during a getaway with husband David Eason.

“Hanging out,” she captioned the footage, adding the hashtag “boat day.” In the video, Jenelle wore a black bikini that showed off all of her tattoos with a baseball cap as she lip synced to Saweetie’s “Bo$$ Chick.”

While the mother of three – who shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her husband – responded to one negative comment, many fans came to the former MTV star’s defense.

“This is what women look like after kids and life!” one person wrote. “You look beautiful and like you are having the time of your life,” another added, while yet another thanked her for the post. “I hate my body, but it’s refreshing to see normalized mom’s bodies,” they wrote.

Jenelle and David’s recent vacay came on the heels of being granted full custody of her eldest son, Jace, 13, after he spent more than a decade in the care of his grandmother, Barbara Evans.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told Us Weekly on March 18. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

The new custody arrangement became official when the mother-daughter duo signed papers on March 16.