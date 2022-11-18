Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is “trying to figure” out her ongoing health issues that have husband David Eason asking fans for prayers, she tells In Touch exclusively.

“Around one year ago, I was referred to a lung doctor by my neurologist due to shortness of breath and also going to the ER in March 2022 for a high ‘D-Dimer test,’ which is inflammation in your heart,” the former reality star, 30, tells In Touch about her health concerns. “Upon meeting my lung doc he noticed wheezing. From there I had a whole lung work up, and he suggested I go to a heart doctor instead since my results were normal. Had a heart workup and it was normal as well.”

Jenelle says that she’s been having “trouble breathing” and recently underwent a “procedure called a bronchoscopy.”

“[My lung doctor] noticed a spot on my right lung and also took four biopsies all around both lungs and one in my throat,” she continued. “The right lung biopsy came back as ‘laden lipid macrophages’ which is due to aspiration of food or liquid while you’re sleeping. I have esophagus dysmotility order as well so we are thinking it might be causing my issues.”

The Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author’s update comes just one day after her husband took to Facebook to ask fans to “pray for [his] beautiful wife.”

Fans have been following the North Carolina native’s medical journey through social media where she often gives updates on the latest developments.

“I just want people to relate. I want people to know that they’re not alone in the situation like I’m in. Also, maybe someone can point something out that I haven’t thought of yet. Maybe we can pinpoint this,” she said via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 17. “[I’m] just trying to be relatable.”

Moving forward, Jenelle – who shares daughter Ensley with her husband and also has sons Jace and Kaiser from previous relationships – tells In Touch that her next medical step will include having her esophagus checked by her gastroenterologist.

“[I’m] trying to keep my head up while still taking care of my family. It’s super hard but I take it day by day,” she says. “I’m happy I have the support of my husband and his help or else I don’t know what I would do. My mom is also very concerned for my health, and we are all trying to figure this out.”