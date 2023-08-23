Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is seemingly in the clear after assault charges stemming from a January 2022 altercation have been dropped, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Farrah, 31, was charged with battery on a peace officer or police officer charge on June 2, 2022, after the former reality star was involved in an alleged altercation with a security guard on January 16, 2022. However, during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, August 22, charges against the mother of one were dropped, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

The altercation, which took place outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, resulted in Farrah being arrested in a citizen arrest and taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department before being released with a citation at the time. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment hearing in June 2022.

Despite her plea, Farrah – who shares daughter Sophia with late ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood – took to social media to share several videos of herself in handcuffs being held down by a male security guard. According to the 16 & Pregnant alum, the “staff” of Grandmaster Recorders “yet again [attacked] a paying customer and [held] me against my will and hurt me.”

Farrah’s attorney, Kia Feyzjou, told In Touch at the time that a “preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit,” adding that excessive force was apparent, “causing significant physical, emotional and mental injuries.”

He went on to threaten “civil and potentially criminal liabilities” against the Los Angeles establishment. “A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers. Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to becomes the heroes of the night.”

Following the incident, Farrah opened up via Instagram, saying, “No woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” calling the altercation, “a complete setup.”

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer,” she continued. “I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.”