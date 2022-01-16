Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham was arrested after an alleged altercation with a security guard outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Abraham, 30, was arrested and booked on January 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m. as a citizen arrest, after which she was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. She was released the same day with a citation and is due in court on May 19, 2022.



Abraham is known for starring in the MTV Teen Mom reality shows, including 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Family Reunion, in addition to later appearing on VH1’s Couples Therapy and the U.K. edition of celebrity Big Brother.

The former reality star shared multiple videos via Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 16, of herself being handcuffed and held down on the ground by a male security guard.

“@grandmasterrecords what a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Abraham alleged in one Instagram Story. “Such an unsafe, disturbing environment.”



Abraham also claimed that the restaurant security staff instigated conflict.

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” she added to a second Instagram Story. “The only one out of three. Woman abuse must stop.”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagam

Abraham then accused the man who held her down of battery. “Why is a male on top of me holding me down while I was walking,” she wrote in a third Instagram Story. “This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for batterment [sic].”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author also expressed how “tired” she is of “people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] about me.” She added, “It’s scary.”

Later that day, she shared two photos of skin bruises via Instagram Stories, which she claimed were hers, captioning the first one with “bruised, beaten at dinner” and the second image with the caption, “stop attacking and hurting [women].”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagam

Abraham also took the time to write a lengthy Instagram post that included the video of her being restrained by security, stating, “no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, gang up on, set up, recorded and video sold.”

The Nebraska native also claimed she was “putting a restraining order” against the man who she said made the dinner reservation for allegedly “conspiring” the “attack” on her.

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” Abraham alleged. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.”

Toward the end of her post, the Couples Therapy alum thanked the “Hollywood police for rescuing” her from “being held against her will and being attacked,” insisting that she “needed help.”

“I couldn’t even use my phone,” Abraham added to her allegations in the caption. “I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for [women] to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.”

Abraham and Grandmaster Records did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.