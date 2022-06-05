Under the knife! Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has had quite the transformation over the years thanks to more than a few cosmetic procedures. Despite receiving constant criticism for her choices, including having daughter Sophia film her butt injections, Farrah doesn’t shy away from sharing the work she’s had done.

“This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots,” Farrah explained in April 2018 after receiving major backlash for making her then-9-year-old daughter record her procedure. “More power to Sophia learning about aesthetics & health,” she added in her caption.

Farrah began dabbling in surgical enhancements when she went under the knife for a breast augmentation in 2010.

“After having a baby, my boobs went away. It hurt my self-esteem,” she told Us Weekly in July 2011 of going from an A-cup to a C-cup. “I didn’t feel like I was woman enough anymore. I knew I could be happier.”

Two years later, in October 2013, the single mother touched on another of her insecurities when she underwent a rhinoplasty and chin implant with Dr. Michael Salzhauer.

“I finally feel gorgeous,” she told In Touch following the $16,000 double procedure. “I’ve hated my nose since I was 13,” she continued. “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again.”

Farrah, no doubt, knows her way around an operating room – so much so that she even contemplated becoming a plastic surgeon herself.

“There are a lot of things I need to do with aesthetics and schooling and job shadowing,” Farrah told Cosmopolitan during a 2015 interview, revealing that she planned to “go back [to school].”

“Luckily for me, I have many friends and many doctors who I can job-shadow and who I believe in and are top surgeons,” the mom of one revealed at the time. “So, I am very excited to do that and definitely have the support.”

