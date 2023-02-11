Country living at its finest. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra purchased a stunning new home in Michigan for their growing family.

“On to new adventures,” Catelynn wrote over a video tour of their empty home on Friday, February 10, showing moving trucks in their driveway.

The couple previously purchased their iconic octagon-shaped home in 2017 before deciding they needed a bigger place to raise their three daughters.

While the 16 & Pregnant alum – who share daughters Nova, Vaeda and Rya, as well as daughter Carly whom they placed for adoption in May 2009 – downsized in terms of acreage, their new house boasts nearly 3,200 square feet, which is more than 500 square feet larger than their former abode.

The Lexington, Michigan, estate sits on almost 6 acres of land and includes a 30×40 pole barn, cabin and pond, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. This stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property – which was originally custom-built in 2000 – features a 3-car garage, wood floors and vaulted ceilings, a separate office and an updated kitchen. The finished basement is complete with a second family room and full kitchen.

The MTV personalities have been giving fans a glimpse inside their $435,000 purchase as they renovated the interior to fit their styles.

“It’s coming along,” Cate shared via Instagram alongside a video of their freshly-painted walls on January 23.

The high school sweethearts have been open about their family being complete since welcoming their youngest daughter in August 2021.

“Happy birthday to our last baby, Rya Rose,” Catelynn shared in August 2022. “You are SUCH a good, smiley, loving baby! I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and learn! Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.”

Shortly after her birth, Tyler underwent a vasectomy to solidify their decision.

“[Tyler Baltierra] took one for the team,” Catelynn shared via Instagram on May 6, 2022, alongside a cute video of daughter Rya with Tyler, who held an ice pack to his crotch. “#nomorebabieshere,” she added with a crying laughing emoji and a red heart.

The girl dad went on to praise his wife in the comments section of her post, saying, “If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU!”

“Your amazing body has carried and birthed [four] beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot and [two] snips!” he added.