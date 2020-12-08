Called it! Chelsea Houska’s eldest daughter, Aubree, predicts she is having a baby girl ahead of her gender reveal with husband Cole DeBoer in a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 8, episode of Teen Mom 2 exclusively obtained by In Touch.

“We had the doctor write the sex in an envelope and gave it to a photographer, so we can take some pictures as we all find out,” the expectant star, 29, shares in her confessional amid her pregnancy with baby No. 4, her third child with Cole, 32.

As the DeBoer brood drives over to their new custom-built farmhouse in South Dakota, Chelsea admits it’s so “hard” for her to not know what she is having. Cole then asks Aubree, 10, to guess if she will soon have a little brother or sister. “Aubree what do you think the baby is?” he questions, to which she replies, “Girl.”

The couple’s son Watson, 3, was torn between a boy and a girl, but Cole notes they will keep his vote as a boy since that was his top pick. Layne, 2, says “blue,” which they perceive as another vote for a little guy to arrive in early 2021.

Upon the group’s arrival to their Sioux Falls-based abode, the squad gathers outside the front of the house with confetti poppers. Chelsea counts down so they can be photo-ready, and out comes a splash of pink into the sky.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“We’re going to have three girls! I was convinced it was a boy,” Chelsea says in her follow-up confessional. “I feel like Aubree is excited that it’s a girl. Cole, I think he’s happy either way. I think it’s so sweet that Watson is going to be the only boy probably,” she adds.

Chelsea admits she thought it was “crazy” to have kids in quarantine, but that didn’t stop them from expanding their family with another bundle of joy!

Fans will finally get to see the excitement unfold after the duo’s sweet pregnancy announcement in August. Chelsea previously revealed she “would love to try a water birth at the hospital with [her] next,” so we’ll see if she sticks to that plan!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.