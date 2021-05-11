Taking the next steps. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer suffered a cancer scare when she found a lump on her right breast. While doctors determined the tumor is benign, meaning noncancerous, she is still facing the possibility of surgery to remove the mass — and she opened up about why she’s feeling “scared” about having to undergo a procedure.

Leah, 29, discussed her health scare with her sister, Victoria Messer. Victoria, 26, warned Leah that the tumor could, at some point, turn cancerous.

MTV

“That’s what they said. They said they want to keep monitoring it, keep following it to make sure it didn’t grow into anything else. So I’m definitely going to do that,” Leah said in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, May 11 episode. “As far as surgery, that scares the living s–t out of me. The last biggest surgery I had, they prescribed me prescription pain medication that I became addicted to. So any kind of open procedure literally scares the f–k out of me.”

Another issue that Leah is facing if she does need to undergo surgery to remove the tumor in her right breast is that she does not have health insurance. She explained she had medical insurance up until she was 26 years old, but once she was past the legal age where adult children could remain on their parents’ plans, she did not get her own.

“It didn’t dawn on me that situations like this would occur, I would just be like, ‘I’m not going to the doctor.’ Because I didn’t like going to the doctor. I would do everything to avoid going to a doctor. Now I’m like, OK, this is like, serious. Medical insurance is important,” the Hope, Grace and Faith author said. “Sometimes I don’t think about it because my kids have medical insurance through their dads. So I’m not going to be able to do the procedure until I have medical insurance. That’s all there is to it.”

Victoria said she’s worried about Leah, telling her sister that she was being “stubborn” and “hard-headed.”

“I get it, but at the same time, I just don’t understand what causes a tumor because can this grow more? Can this happen in my other breast?” Leah asked. Victoria explained that either more tumors can start to grow, or the one she has at the moment can become even bigger.

“I’m anxious about any kind of procedures,” Leah admitted.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.