A full plate! Leah Messer worries about daughter Ali amid her sister Victoria’s delivery with baby No. 3 in a teaser clip obtained exclusively by In Touch for the upcoming Tuesday, October 13, episode of Teen Mom 2.

In the beginning of the sneak peek video, Leah reveals she and her daughters are staying at Victoria’s house in Charleston, West Virginia, as Victoria prepares for her induced birth the next day.

“Her boyfriend, Royer, lives in Costa Rica and the immigration process takes a long time, so he couldn’t be here for the birth,” the 16 and Pregnant alum explains.

MTV

Victoria admits she was struggling with some nerves as the delivery was only hours away, but Leah let her sibling know she wouldn’t be leaving her side.

Amid the excitement, Leah expresses her concerns for her daughter Ali. “She fell and hurt her foot at [father] Corey [Simms]’s [house] last week and it’s still bothering her,” the TV personality shares. Later on, everything kicks into high gear.

“Victoria got admitted to the hospital and they started Pitocin to induce her labor, but it’s really hard trying to be here for my sister and focus on what’s going on with Ali at the same time,” Leah says, admitting she is feeling overwhelmed.

Leah hops on the phone with Corey to hear his take on what is going on with Ali, and he says she hadn’t been complaining about any pain during her visit.

MTV

However, they decide to get an X-ray done just in case. Leah says medical experts previously told her that Ali’s muscular dystrophy would likely cause more issues around age 10, so she fears it has something to do with her condition.

“Because it’s such a rare muscle disease and a rare form of muscular dystrophy, we really don’t know what to expect,” Leah tells Victoria.

Teen Mom fans will finally get to see the moment Victoria welcomes her baby boy after her pregnancy made headlines in 2019. Victoria welcomed her third child, Caí River Rodríguez Messer, on January 20, and Leah is one proud aunt!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m./7c on MTV.