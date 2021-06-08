Exclusive Teen Mom 2’s Leah, Daughter Ali on Wheelchair Use Amid Muscular Dystrophy Battle: It ‘Gives You That Freedom’

Getting a little help. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer had a heart-to-heart with daughter Aliannah “Ali” Simms as they prepared to make wheelchair use a bigger part of Ali’s day-to-day life amid her battle with muscular dystrophy.

“So I know you’re getting your new wheelchair in a couple of days. What do you feel like the wheelchair is useful for?” Leah asked her daughter in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, June 8 episode.

“Being taller than Aleeah,” the little girl sweetly replied and Leah laughed then asked, “How does it, what makes it liberating for you?”

Ali responded, “Energy, I guess? Cause I really don’t know.”

“I think it just gives you that freedom to be able to do and go where everyone else goes,” Leah said.

Ali told her mom she “freaked out” when they went to the park, and Leah explained why. “But you have to understand, you can fall very easily,” she said.

MTV (2)

The scene then cut to a Teen Mom 2 clip from five years ago, where Ali and her twin sister, Aleeah Simms, were at a park together playing on the swings while Leah watched from a bench nearby. All of a sudden, Ali fell off of the swing and onto the ground and started to cry, and Leah rushed to her side to console her. Then it cut to a scene from last year, where Leah broke down in tears talking to her sister, Victoria Messer, about whether Ali should start using her wheelchair all of the time.

During their one-on-one, Leah seemed to hint that Ali should use the wheelchair to get to the park so she could be able to do whatever she wanted to do like run and play. “It’s not even that far away,” Ali said.

“No, but you could fall on the way,” Leah explained. “Like, your muscles are already a little weaker, I don’t want anything happening to you.”

Ali insisted that she wouldn’t fall, but Leah wouldn’t budge. “My job as a mom is to protect you and keep you safe,” she told her daughter.

“But it’s not to be worried,” Ali said. “I know. I’m always gonna worry,” Leah said and Ali tried to calm her down.

“I’m proud of you, love you,” Leah told her daughter and she responded, “Love you.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.