Bumpin’ along! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25 to share a new baby bump photo along with a pregnancy update for baby No. 4 with fans.

“27 weeks today,” Kail, 28, wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie. She wore army camo print bicycle shorts with a Marvel Comics graphic tee and cradled her belly in the sweet snap.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The mama looked like she was in great spirits despite dealing with a nude maternity photo leak earlier this week. On Thursday, April 23, a picture of Kail posing while naked in the snow with snow boots against a mountain backdrop was shared on social media. The image, which seemed to be taken during Kail’s vacation to Iceland in March, quickly spread like wildfire and she released a statement regarding the unfortunate situation.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the MTV star wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram page. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph. I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you.”

The blonde beauty announced she is expecting baby No. 4 in February with an Instagram announcement. Shortly after the news was revealed, Us Weekly confirmed her on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez — who is the father of her third child, 2-year-old son Lux — is also the father of her fourth child. Kail is also a mom to 10-year-old son Isaac (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and 6-year-old son Lincoln (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

Despite the fact that they are welcoming another child together, Chris, 26, and Kail are not on good terms and are currently not together. That didn’t stop Chris from commenting on Kail’s nude maternity photo scandal. During a now-deleted Instagram Live video, he allegedly said he “doesn’t believe the [photo] was leaked.” Kail hit back at her ex in the comments of a post shared by the Teen Mom Shade Room. “The photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F–k Chris for saying that,” she fired back.