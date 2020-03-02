‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Reignite Feud: ‘Girl, Shut the F–k Up’
The feud is back on! Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have had issues with each other for years, and they reignited that fight on Sunday, March 1. After the soon-to-be mom of four took to Instagram to share a since-deleted maternity photo, her Teen Mom 2 costar decided to have a laugh at her expense. And after that, both stars got seriously vicious. Check out the gallery below to get the full update on Kail and Bri’s feud.
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
10 of 16
11 of 16
12 of 16
13 of 16
14 of 16
15 of 16
16 of 16