Is Leah Messer pregnant? The Teen Mom 2 star sparked rumors she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley after less than a year of dating. Keep scrolling to learn more about the couple’s baby rumors.

Speculation started swirling after Leah’s former costar Jenelle Evans shared a photo of the happy couple to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 16. The caption over the photo read, “Leah Messer and new BF confirm pregnancy! ‘We’re Pregnant’!”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

However, when fans followed the attached link, they were directed to a story about the couple’s newest addition to their growing family — a French bulldog puppy named Blue that Leah, 30, gifted to Jaylan during the pair’s recent trip to Los Angeles.

“Everyone meet my boy Blue,” Jaylan, 25, announced via Instagram on April 8.

Though she may not have a bun in the oven at this time, Leah – who shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with first ex-husband Corey Simms and daughter Addie with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert – isn’t closed off to the idea of children with her U.S. Army officer beau.

“I think I just wanna get to know him,” she told In Touch exclusively in March. “Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

In December 2021, the Hope, Grace & Faith author gushed about her new love’s relationship with her three daughters.

“Thank you for loving us the way you do,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert. After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there. You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you.”

At the beginning, their relationship was long distance. However, they recently closed the gap as Jaylan purchased a home in Charleston, West Virginia for their blended family.

“I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser,” he shared while announcing the news on April 1. “I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”