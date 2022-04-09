It’s a boy! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley’s family is growing with the addition of a four-legged baby.

“Everyone meet my boy Blue,” Jaylan, 25, wrote alongside a series of photos featuring him and Leah, 29, cuddling with their new French bulldog puppy on Friday, April 8. The name is fitting for the adorable Frenchie as his coat is blue in color.

“Thank you baby for the surprise,” he added along with a blue heart and “I love you” sign language emojis.

“Someone had #PuppyFever,” Leah wrote as she shared her beau’s post to her Instagram Story. “Perfect new addition,” she added.

The mother of three then shared a video of herself cuddling with the baby boy saying, “I’m officially obsessed. Why are you doing this to me?!”

The couple appear to be vacationing in Los Angeles as Jaylan tagged his location when he shared the exciting news.

Earlier this month the happy couple announced that they will be moving into their first home together after Jaylan purchased a house in Charleston, West Virginia for their growing family. In Touch exclusively confirmed that while the space will be for both Jaylan, Leah and her kids, Jaylan is the sole owner of the property. The news came after the sale of Leah’s previous West Virginia home, where she lived with her three daughters since her divorce from ex-husband Jeremy Calvert in 2015.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the U.S. Army officer wrote alongside a photo in front of their new Charleston, West Virginia, digs on April 1. “Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families,” he added.

Three days after sharing the news, Leah posted a video of her daughters’ reactions to seeing their new home for the first time.

“I can’t explain the love and happiness we all share together and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much we’ve grown and where we are at today on TV,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I thank God everyday for blessing my family and continuing to bless us. I really can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for us. We’re beyond excited to get started decorating every room in this house and making so many memories. I’m so in love with us!”

The Hope, Faith & Grace author shares 12-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with first ex-husband Corey Simms and daughter Addie, 9, with her second ex-husband, Jeremy, 33.