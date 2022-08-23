Exclusive ‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Reveals If She Wants Kids With Fiance Jaylan Mobley

Planning for the future. Teen Mom star Leah Messer revealed if she wants to have kids with her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

While Leah, 30, didn’t confirm their engagement at the time of the interview, the MTV star did share that she’s planning for a future with Jaylan, 25.

“All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” she says while promoting the new series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”

Leah is already the mother to twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, with ex-husband Corey Simms and Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The reality star also reveals how her daughters have adjusted to living with Jaylan after he bought them a home in April. “It just happened naturally,” she says. “I think that if it would’ve happened any other way, maybe we would’ve reevaluated everything and talked to each other about it.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“It just all worked naturally and it, and it feels great,” Leah adds.

Jaylan proposed to Leah on August 19 while they were on their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica, according to People. The location holds a special place in their heart because that’s where they made their relationship official one year prior.

“It feels amazing,” Leah told the outlet about their engagement. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

Jaylan was equally excited about the situation. “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her,” he said.

The U.S. Army cyber officer admitted he was “nervous” to propose, though made sure he was prepared for the special moment. “I’ve been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months,” Jaylan revealed. “I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors one week earlier on August 12 when Leah was wearing what appeared to be a ring on her wedding finger in a TikTok video.

“Is that an engagement ring? Am I late?” one fan asked in the comments section under her post. “That’s a whole wedding ring and band!” another chimed in.

In March, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively opened up to In Touch about possibly marrying Jaylan.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” Leah said at the time. “I think I just wanna get to know him. Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on MTV on Monday, August 22.