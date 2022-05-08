She went there! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans flaunted a NSFW underboob moment while announcing she joined OnlyFans.

“Let’s have a chat,” Jenelle, 30, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 7. “I did it,” she added with an upside down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The mother of three went on to share a teasy video of herself dancing in a cutout pink bikini top, while showing off major underboob and a few of her tattoos.

Jenelle completed the look with a long side braid and a simple gray baseball cap. “Can’t cancel me here,” she wrote over a link to her new profile, which is available exclusively to subscribers.

“Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms,” her OnlyFans bio reads, while fans can subscribe for $20 per month to see her private posts.

Though it’s unclear what type of content fans can expect to see on the former MTV star’s account, the platform is known for its adult content. Jenelle has not been shy about showing off her curves in photos shared to Instagram and twerking for fans in TikTok videos.



In October 2021, Jenelle – with the help of husband David Eason – shut down rumors that she went under the knife to enhance her body.

The North Carolina native shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” The lyrics “Honey you can’t blame her / For what her mama gave her / It ain’t right to hate her / For workin’ that money-maker” played as Jenelle danced and sang along.

Fans were quick to comment on the reality star’s body including comments claiming that she paid for her assets.

“But mama didn’t give it to you… [Dr. Miami] did,” one fan said, referring to the doctor who performed Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry, Briana De Jesus and Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lifts.

Jenelle denied the accusations in a follow-up video with David, 33.

“So, when I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?” she asked. “Your chin,” her husband said from off camera.

“Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my ass,” Jenelle added. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows.”