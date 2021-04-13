Jenelle Evans was a regular fixture on the Teen Mom franchise for nearly a decade before her exit in 2019. Several of her boyfriends appeared on the show in the past and fans saw just how complicated her dating history was over the years.

When the former MTV star joined the cast of 16 & Pregnant in 2010, she was expecting her first son, Jace, with then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. After they split, Jenelle moved on to Kieffer Delp, and they had no shortage of highs and lows throughout their two-year relationship. The TV personality later got engaged to Gary Head, however that romance didn’t end up working out in the end, either.

In 2012, Jenelle sparked a relationship with Courtland Rogers, and they wed that year. By 2014, however, they were officially over and a new chapter in her life began.

Nathan Griffith, whom she met on Tinder, caught her eye following her dramatic split from Courtland. The duo welcomed their son, Kaiser, in June 2014 and got engaged in 2015. After some turmoil that was documented by Teen Mom 2 cameras, they called off the wedding that July and went their separate ways.

Later that year, Jenelle hit it off with now-husband David Eason. The couple tied the knot in September 2017, eight months after she gave birth to their first child together, daughter Ensley, in January. David also has a 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, who lives with them, and a son named Kaden, whose mom, Olivia Leedham, has sole custody.

Despite them loving being in a blended family, the pair had plenty of their own personal issues, which led them to call it quits from October 2019 to March 2020. Jenelle opened up about where they stand exclusively to In Touch in March 2021, revealing they are “stronger than ever” after their brief “separation.”

“We communicate a lot better, so we tell each other how we’re feeling,” the North Carolina native explained about their improvements. “I think we both take that into consideration now, whereas before we were kind of ignoring each other.”

