Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans slammed at a fan who accused her of being “pregnant again” after the reality TV star shared a video of herself dancing in a bikini alongside her daughter.

On Monday, October 4, Jenelle, 29, shared a TikTok video in which she and her 4-year-old daughter, Ensley, both in bathing suits, dance to the fictional theme song from the TV show Liv and Maddie, “Linda and Heather.” The song has inspired a TikTok trend in which two people perform the same choreography and end by forming a heart with their arms — even Selena Gomez has performed the viral dance.

“Pregnant again,” one user commented on the video.

Immediately, fans of the mom of three came to her defense. “She’s had three kids. There are a lot of things you can dislike her for, her body isn’t one of them,” one TikTok user wrote. Another added, “Definitely doesn’t look pregnant but you sound mad.”

The comment seemed to have irked Jenelle, who shared a follow-up TikTok on Tuesday, October 5. The video includes the user’s comment, the MTV alum stands in front of a pool in pink sweat pants and a tank top, lifting up her shirt at times to show her stomach.

“Um, no, dirty. That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again,” Jenelle lip-synched over another TikTok user’s original audio. “Next time you breathe? Don’t.”

This is not the first time the one-time TV star clapped back at online haters. In September, Jenelle shared on TikTok that she had lost some weight.

“This is what I’ve been doing most mornings along with fasting,” the former Teen Mom wrote on a September 14 video in which she builds a salad made of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, white onion, avocado, shredded Velveeta cheddar cheese and Caesar dressing.

Some body-shamers pointed out the addition of cheese and the amount of dressing while others commented on her weight due to “drinking too much.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum responded by sharing a video in which she wears a bikini and lip-synched, “Somebody just came up to me ask what I do for a living, I said, ‘Mind my own God damn business. They’re hiring too, you want me to get you an application?'”