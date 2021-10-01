Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans enlisted her husband, David Eason, to put rumors she had a Brazilian butt lift to bed after fans accused her of having the procedure done following a twerk-filled TikTok.

Jenelle, 29, shared a TikTok video on Thursday, September 30, in which she wore a white tank top and short cutoff jean shorts while dancing to “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins.

While dancing, she lip-synched the song’s lyrics, “Honey you can’t blame her / For what her mama gave her / It ain’t right to hate her / For workin’ that money-maker.”

“Can you blame me?” the North Carolina native captioned the video. “#GotItFromMyMomma.”

While some fans applauded Jenelle’s confidence, others were not as kind.

Multiple TikTok users blasted her in the comments, including some who wrote, “Nope, not from her momma,” and “Not from Barb,” referring to the former MTV star’s mother, Barbara Evans.

“But mama didn’t give it to you… @therealdrmiami did,” one added, referring to plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer. The Snapchat-famous doctor has performed surgery on other stars from the Teen Mom franchise, including Kailyn Lowry, Brittany DeJesus and Briana DeJesus.

The comment seemed to strike a nerve, and Jenelle posted a second video to shut the rumor down.

While sitting outside with David, she asked, “So, when I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?”

“Your chin,” David said from off camera after a pause.

“Yeah? Right, okay,” the mother of three said. “[Because] someone said your mama didn’t give it to you, Dr. Miami did.”

“Oh, he definitely did not, you can ask him yourself, he would say ‘no.’ And he also said no to working on your chin. He said he would not do that because you do not need it,” David said.

“Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my ass,” Jenelle said. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows.”

The reality TV star admits to having only two cosmetic procedures done, including breast implants in 2012 and lip fillers in 2016. However, the mother of Jace Evans, 12, Kaiser Griffith, 7, and Ensley Eason, 4, has spoken about her insecurity regarding her chin in the past.

“I’ve just been really insecure about my chin for a long time,” Jenelle told Us Weekly in 2016. “I just thought it was really pointy, and ever since getting older, my face is growing.”

“I think I’m fine with the way I look. I work out at the gym. If I want a bigger butt, I’m going to work for it. I’m going to build it up with muscle, not implants or injections,” Jenelle said at the time. “If I don’t like my stomach, I’m going to go work out, stay active and healthy, because honestly, you can go get all this work done, but in a couple years, gravity is going to pull all that down, and it’s not going to look that great.”