Unbothered, party of one! Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline gave a message to body-shamers criticizing her plastic surgery in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“Yeah, I got these big mommy milkers,” the MTV personality, 24, says with a laugh, referring to the fat transfer she had on her breasts. “I really don’t care,” she adds. “It doesn’t really matter to me what people think or what people say as long as I’m happy and comfortable and, you know, having a baby it’s really hard on you.”

Jade, who has a daughter Kloie shared with ex Sean Austin, points out that she’s had a petite figure throughout her life.

“I was just always tiny, all around. So, I’ve always wanted bigger boobs. And after I had a baby, I got bigger, but not the bigger that I was going for,” the former Young and Pregnant star explains. “I figured I would do something. I’m an adult and I can make my own decisions. And, you know, I went with someone that I knew that would take really good care of me and I don’t have any regrets at all.”

Last year, Jade also underwent neck liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift to get the desired look she was going for. Although she has been subject to criticism over her choice to go under the knife, the hair artist says it helped boost her confidence.

“I think self-love comes from deep within yourself, I guess,” she explains. “And then, I think with me, I was trying to focus on the stuff that I couldn’t change and the stuff I could change. I think a lot of people think after the surgery, that’s what made me feel good.” Jade clarifies, “I don’t think the surgery is the No. 1 thing that made me feel confident. I think it was more after it.”

Reality TV fans will get to see more of Jade in a different dynamic with her franchise costars on the new MTV spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premiered on January 11.

Viewers saw drama pop off between Jade and Ashley Jones the first night. “Who I see here talking is a different person than what I’ve experienced online,” Jade declared in one scene. “For the last two-and-a-half years, you tried to bully me online; you tried to put me down … I’ve never really acknowledged it.”

While trying to settle the matter, life coach and psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant chimed in to diffuse the situation, saying, “Ashley, you totally took accountability,” to which Ashley replied, “I should have reached out.”

Will they settle the drama once and for all? We’ll find out soon enough.

Teen Mom Family Vacation airs on MTV on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. followed by Teen Mom: Girls‘ Night In.