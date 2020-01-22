You’re not supposed to play favorites with your kids, but, apparently, one of Taylor Selfridge‘s followers didn’t get the memo. On Tuesday, January 21, the mom-to-be shared photos from her gender reveal with her fans. Instead of helping her celebrate, though, one troll decided to call her out. In a comment, they suggested that baby daddy Cory Wharton would have no love for their child because he already has daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

“Why would you want to have a kid with someone who already had a child?” they asked. “His heart is already taken!” Luckily, Taylor, 25, could see just how ridiculous that suggestion was. “So because he has a child he can never be with anyone else or love another child that is his?” she shot back. “Makes sense.”

Courtesy of Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

Cory, 28, has enough love to go around for baby No. 2. Though he revealed in October 2019 that the news of Taylor’s pregnancy came as a “surprise,” he also shared that he was “excited” to have a baby. He’s also looking forward to experiencing all the major milestones that come with a pregnancy. He wasn’t there for Cheyenne, 27, while she was expecting — the couple didn’t know he was the father until Ryder was 6 months old — and he’s grateful to have that opportunity this time around.

“I never went to an ultrasound, you know?” he told Us Weekly. “I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So, for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.” Ryder, 2, is also excited for the family’s new arrival. In December 2019, her dad shared a video of her laying on the blonde beauty’s baby bump. “Someone can’t wait to be a big sister!” he captioned the sweet clip.

Cory and Taylor are even more excited to be giving his daughter a little sister. “I now have two princesses and one queen that I have to take care of,” the soon-to-be father of two wrote on Instagram. “When I found out Ryder was mine, it completely changed my life for the better. I knew it was time to grow up. I feel like this baby is going to make me grow up even more into the man I’m trying to become. I can’t wait to meet you !!! I know your mom loves you a ton!!! You already have a big sister that already loves you and talks about you.”