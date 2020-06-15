Marie Kondo who?! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge has the most well-organized kitchen in her newly renovated California home. The former reality star, 52, gushed over her organized pad and showcased photos of her home on Instagram.

“Did you know organizing your space reduces stress?” the blonde beauty began on Saturday, June 13, before raving about the organization company she hired. She explained how helpful it was to have guidance when it came to making sure her home was highly functional. “An organized home means an organized life,” she added with a red heart emoji.

In the photos, Tamra’s kitchen sparkled as she showed off her neatly arranged home essentials. Even the cleaning products underneath her sink are organized!

The owner of Cut Fitness is in love with her “practically brand new” 4,000 square foot house she and her husband, Eddie Judge, recently remodeled, she told In Touch exclusively while giving a tour of her home.

The Bravolebrity revealed she “totally gutted” her master bedroom and is relieved the project is “finally complete.” Additionally, she installed new flooring, new window treatments throughout the home as well as a much-needed paint job.

Their favorite feature in their new home? The stunning master bathroom! “We have the very fancy toilet that washes you front and back and dries you and the seat is warm,” the California beach babe revealed. “And when you walk in, it cleans itself and it lights up. So that’s pretty fancy.”

“Next is going to be the exterior,” the Vena CBD founder shared, admitting they are far from done with their renovation. In addition to gardening, Tamra and Eddie are planning to “spruce it up a little bit” by painting the outside of their home.

The entrepreneur said she’s considering adding an oversized jacuzzi to her property. “It’s very hot here so it’d be very nice to just go [wind down] by the pool,” she added.

Clearly, just about everything in Tamra’s house has a home!

Scroll below for a look at her organized kitchen and her newly renovated pad.