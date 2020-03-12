In progress! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge gave a peek inside her stunning abode on March 11, shortly after revealing she and Eddie Judge are moving back to their house in Covenant Hills. The Bravo star showed the closet and shower areas being worked on, before unveiling the gorgeous new flooring getting installed.

The blonde beauty, 52, also said the arches have been removed. Tamra and her husband are looking forward to living in the breathtaking home, which is located in a guard gated community in Ladera Ranch. She recently told In Touch exclusively about the “4000 square foot” house, revealing Eddie owned the property before they got married in 2013.

“We had so many great memories there,” the TV personality dished while chatting to In Touch in February 2020. “We are taking the next month to renovate it before we move in. You just might see this one on the market in a year.”

During the interview, Tamra also revealed why they decided to sell their $2 million house following her departure from RHOC, admitting she and her beau received an offer they “couldn’t refuse” for their place located in Coto De Caza, California.

“Two hours after we got the offer on our Coto house, the renters in our Covenant Hills house gave notice they were moving. I knew then God was giving me a sign and we needed to trust him,” the mother of four dished at the time.

Tamra even shut down the speculation they sold their home due to financial struggles, noting how she and her hubby currently run two successful businesses — CUT Fitness and Vena Wellness — both of which continue to grow.

On top of that, the power couple spent the last seven years preparing for her departure from the show, because they knew that day would eventually come.

Luckily, viewers haven’t seen the last of Tamra as she is in the process of filming a new reality show with her former costar, Vicki Gunvalson. “Really exciting who is going to be on there with me,” Vicki said on a recent episode of her podcast. The Coto Insurance founder said she and Tamra do have “FOMO” after their exits from RHOC, but they are both embracing the changes and keeping focused on the opportunities ahead.