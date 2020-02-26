Beautiful brood. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge shared a beaming new photo with her loved ones on Tuesday, February 25, shortly after she opened up about selling her $2 million house. Several fans quickly took notice of how much her daughter Sophia resembled her in the snap tagged in Coto de Caza, California.

“My ❤️ is full, hugging these kiddos extra tight lately,” the former Bravo star, 52, captioned the photo. Standing alongside Tamra was her husband, Eddie Judge, and three of her children: Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 14, and her eldest son Ryan, 34. Spencer and Sophia are shared with her ex-husband Simon Barney, while Ryan is from a previous relationship.

Courtesy of Tamra Judge/Instagram

“Your daughter looks so much like you,” one fan commented. “Yay! I love this picture! I wish you love and happiness and continuous success,” another sweetly wrote, before a third referenced how it’s been a bittersweet time for the Judge family.

On February 18, Tamra’s ex Simon revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer. “He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” she told PEOPLE about her reaction to his health struggles.

“My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to take my kids to their dad’s funeral,’ and immediately, any ill feelings between the two of us just vanished. At the end of the day, none of that matters. All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”

Since then, the TV personality opened up about how eager she is to spend more time with her kids, following her departure from RHOC. “They are going through a lot of emotions as their dad [Simon] is going through treatment,” she exclusively told In Touch. Tamra also revealed the truth about why she and Eddie decided to sell their stunning home.

Photo by Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Tamra said they received an offer they “couldn’t refuse” for the property located in Coto De Caza. She also confirmed money issues had nothing to do with their decision to move.

“Poor we are NOT, but we did lose a big chunk of money,” the former reality star revealed to In Touch about her exit from the hit series. “I knew this day was coming and we spent the last seven years setting ourselves up for it.” Tamra and her husband currently run two successful businesses.

As far as what the future holds, she said they are moving back to their house in Covenant Hills, which is “a guard gated community in Ladera Ranch.”