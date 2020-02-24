Trusting the process. Tamra Judge explains why she decided to sell her $2 million house following her departure from Real Housewives of Orange County in an exclusive interview with In Touch. The Bravo alum says she and her husband, Eddie Judge, decided to move after receiving an offer they “couldn’t refuse” for the property located in Coto De Caza, California.

“Two days after I announced I was leaving the show, my good friend and real estate agent Shelley Black asked me if I was interested in selling. My first thought was ‘maybe.’ I just lost a big contract,” the former reality star, 52, tells In Touch. “Little did I know, she had a buyer for my house. After talking to our financial advisor, we decided to decline the offer.”

“A few days later they came back to us with a [better] offer,” she continues. “Again, we contacted our financial advisor and he said, ‘SELL IT!’ But here’s the real deciding factor — two hours after we got the offer on our Coto house, the renters in our Covenant Hills house gave notice they were moving. I knew then God was giving me a sign and we needed to trust him.”

The mother of four and her beau purchased the 6-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home back in October 2018 through the same realtor. So, did their choice to relocate have anything to do with her exit from RHOC? “Indirectly, I guess you could say that,” she tells In Touch. “Had I not announced I was leaving the show, this offer would not have happened.”

“When we bought our house in Coto there were a lot of people that wanted it, so I’m not surprised we got an offer without it being on the market. This is the second time Shelley has sold our house without it being listed,” the TV personality shares.

The property is currently in escrow and Tamra knew some people were going to speculate they sold the place because of money issues. However, she says that is definitely not the case. The blonde beauty and her hubby still run two growing businesses — CUT Fitness and Vena Wellness, which helps them make ends meet.

