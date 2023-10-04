1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is looking for love three months after her husband, Caleb Willingham, died.

Tammy, 37, has joined the world of online dating and signed up for a Facebook Dating account. According to her profile, which was viewed by The U.S. Sun, her profile bio states that she “just joined” and is looking for “chatting, friendship.” Additionally, she said she is hoping to find a “long-term relationship.”

The TLC personality listed her height as 5-foot-3 and stated that her occupation is YouTube, while she said that she smokes “occasionally.”

Tammy created the dating profile three months after Caleb died at the age of 40 on June 30. His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the sad news with TMZ the following day. However, she did not reveal any details about his death.

The Kentucky native took to Instagram one day later to pay tribute to her late husband. “Rip sweet angel,” she wrote alongside photos of her and Caleb. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

The pair met while they were both residing at food addiction rehab center Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. During the March 7 episode of her reality show, Tammy explained that Caleb spent one year at the facility before he started “to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

Caleb later admitted that his best friend’s wife found Tammy on social media, which motivated him to start taking his health more seriously. “Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” he told her on the show. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

Tammy and Caleb soon began a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in November 2022 at the rehab center. Their wedding was later documented during the March 21 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

The YouTube content creator’s family was originally concerned about the romance, though Caleb seemingly won over her sister Amy Slaton by the time the wedding took place. “Coming in, I was skeptical of Caleb, and I still am but,” Amy, 35, admitted in a confessional. “Made a little bit better knowing that he is here for Tammy and he does love her.”

While they initially seemed to be going strong, fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise when Tammy changed her name on her TikTok account from Willingham back to her maiden name in April.

The rumors continued when a post allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page surfaced on social media. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” he allegedly wrote at the time. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the speculation, neither Tammy nor Caleb publicly clarified the status of their relationship before he died.