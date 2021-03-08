Hollywood may seem big, but it’s definitely a small world — just ask these celebrity BFFs! Over the years, some pretty big stars have crossed paths and surprisingly became best friends.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg first met in 2008 and have been total besties ever since. After the rapper appeared on an episode of Martha’s now-defunct talk show Martha, they stayed in touch and the rest is history. In fact, they even cohost a TV show together called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which premiered in 2016.

“Snoop comes to me for just techniques and cooking, and he learns really quickly. I was surprised about that,” Martha told Us Weekly in 2019 about her unlikely pal. When it came to talking about the TV personality, Snoop said, “It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together.”

Another unexpected pair whose bond has been taking over social media for years is Andy Cohen and John Mayer. In February 2021, they even took their bromance to the next level by wearing the exact same sweatsuit on Instagram. At one point, fans of the singer and Bravo star thought they were dating, but Andy set the record straight during a CNN interview in June 2018, calling it an “obvious assumption.”

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” the Watch What Happens Live producer said at the time. “I think that I was not surprised [about the dating rumors] because we also have a great love for each other.”

Previously, in an article Andy wrote for Entertainment Weekly in 2015, he detailed a road trip he and John took that summer to see the Grateful Dead’s final live shows. “John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship,” Andy wrote at the time. “He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s–t on late-night TV. We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead.” Their friendship only got stronger from that moment on.

Wondering which other major stars have hit best friend status with an unlikely companion over the years? Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Hollywood’s most fabulous dynamic duos.