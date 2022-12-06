Stephanie Ramos made headlines when she was tapped to temporarily fill in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on Good Morning America alongside Gio Benitez amid the original cohosts’ dating scandal. Keep scrolling to meet Stephanie’s husband, Emio Tomeoni, and learn about their relationship and family.

Who Is Stephanie Ramos’ Husband, Emio Tomeoni?

Emio works as a director, cinematographer, editor and producer.

He is also the founder of the video production company Emio Created Media, which launched in February 2014. “With an exclusive clientele, we work solely for businesses that hinge as much on the personality of the business owner as the business itself,” Emio explained of the company via his LinkedIn page. “If your business is intertwined within your family and life stories, if your name is the company name, if a client has ever sent you a personal thank you letter, we work for you.”

How Long Have Stephanie Ramos and Emio Tomeoni Been Married?

Stephanie and Emio tied the knot on September 4, 2010. They share sons Xavier and Gio.

While most of Stephanie’s social media presence highlights her work as a journalist, she celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary via Instagram in September 2021.

“Celebrating 11 years of marriage!” the GMA personality wrote alongside photos with her husband and their friends. “So happy to celebrate and reminisce with this bunch. Heart full.”

What Was Stephanie Ramos’ Position With ABC Before Taking Over ‘GMA3’?

Before temporarily taking over the hosting role on GMA3 on December 5, 2022, Stephanie worked as a national correspondent for ABC News. During her time with the network, she has covered stories including military issues and mental health crises in Latinx communities.

Prior to joining ABC in 2015, the New York native worked as a news anchor in Missouri and as an assignment editor in South Carolina.

How Long Will Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez Cohost ‘GMA’?

It is not currently clear how long Stephanie and Gio will serve as the cohosts of GMA3.

They were tapped to fill in after Amy and T.J. were benched amid romance speculation, In Touch confirmed.

Courtesy of Stephanie Ramos/Instagram

Just hours after Amy and T.J. were romantically linked on November 30, multiple sources told In Touch that the cohosts – who have worked together since 2020 – are dating. ABC is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the situation, which has been dubbed “an HR nightmare.”

Another source previously told In Touch that the network is being “cautious” when it comes to the new romance, which the Better author and former CNN personality are planning to make “official.”