Take It Off! Stars Who Love to Show Some Skin and Strip Down in Public

Sure, it may not be National Nude Day (yes, that’s a thing), but if we’re being honest, any day is National Nude Day if you try hard enough. Right? From Kim Kardashian to Farrah Abraham, we’ve compiled a list of your favorite stars who love stripping down, posing for a naked selfie or just straight-up going topless. Check out the gallery below to see more celebs enjoy baring it all. 

