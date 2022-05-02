Free the Girls! Here’s a Look at the Stars Who Went Braless at the 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Exposed! Celebrities are giving their own theme to the 2022 Met Gala, and that is: braless. Stars like Vanessa Hudgens arrived on the steps and opted out of wearing a bra.

Kaia Gerber was the standout braless look of the night in a silver beaded vintage Alexander McQueen gown.

Honestly, every Met Gala is a braless opportunity for the attendees and since it’s a constant fashion trend, it’s NBD! Last year, Zoë Kravitz flaunted it all when she blessed the Met steps in a chain-link, fully exposed Saint Laurent dress.

Karens and online trolls criticized the Batman star’s seductive dress was too revealing, and she had no problem shutting them down. “I’m a human being. I want to fu–king defend myself,” she told Elle in a February 2021 interview.

“I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F–k that,” Zoë added while discussing how critics led her to temporarily deactivate her Instagram account. “So, I needed to take a minute.”

Beyoncé also ditched her bra when she attended the 2015 Met Gala with husband and rapper Jay-Z by her side. The “Drunk in Love” artist debuted her take on the theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” with a completely sheer and nearly nude ensemble designed by Givenchy Haute Couture.

The gown included pink, green and silver rhinestones that covered every asset to leave at least a bit of room for the imagination.

Kylie Jenner shut the Metropolitan of Art Museum down alongside sister Kendall Jenner when they wore coordinated gowns in 2019. The Kardashians star wore a strapless, lilac Versace gown with a plunging neckline. She fully executed the look with a matching-colored wig and huge feathered stoles. During a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue, the Kylie Skin founder revealed that the gown took a full 30 days to handcraft in Milan, Italy.

The Life of Kylie star was impressed with her look too and shared her love for the outfit online. “If looks could kill baby,” she captioned her May 2019 Instagram picture of her dress.

Keep scrolling to see stars who went braless at the 2022 Met Gala!