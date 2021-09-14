Rihanna looked both exquisite and chic while hitting the Met Gala red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a black gown and diamond accessories.

Also attending the event was her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a colorful outfit to fashion’s biggest night and later posed on the red carpet alongside his leading lady. The “Goldie” rapper had on a tux underneath his ensemble.

Fortunately, it looks like some attendees will also get to see the Barbadian bombshell, 33, at the afterparty she is hosting on Monday, September 13. Rihanna previously surprised her social media followers by teasing her soiree. “If you planning a MET Ball afterparty ………….. don’t,” the performer wrote via Instagram Stories days before the gala.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In past years, the Fenty Beauty CEO has proven to bring her A-game when it comes to dressing for the gala. Rihanna donned a custom creation by John Galliano and mitre hat to the 2018 ceremony, but she skipped the 2019 show.

The 2020 gala had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans patiently waiting for the moment she arrived on this year’s red carpet.

While fans are still hopeful she will one day drop more music, Rihanna’s career continues to skyrocket. Forbes crowned the “Love On the Brain” singer a billionaire earlier this year following the success of her lingerie and beauty collections.

“I want all women to feel great,” Rihanna previously told E! News about what inspired her to create a new cosmetics line. “We deserve to feel beautiful, and I want women of all shades to feel included and all races and all cultures to be a part of this. That’s really what was important to me within choosing the shades and how many we were going to make, especially with the foundation. It’s a fun situation, and I want all women to have a piece and take part in this.”

Rihanna, who is now dating A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers), has been enjoying her hot new romance ever since the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2019 at the Fashion Awards in London.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”

The couple recently met up with their friend and fellow superstar Nicki Minaj for a double date night before Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty!