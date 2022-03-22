Love is in the air! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been going strong since they met in 2021, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

“Channing and Zoë are pretty perfect together,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “They’re best friends, they’ve both been unlucky in love, they’ve even bonded over how hard it is to find lasting love in Hollywood.”

The pair met in August 2021 when they started working on Zoë’s first directorial debut project. The actors’ relationship quickly turned romantic after working together so closely. They were spotted leaving the Met Gala together in September and again seen out holding hands in October, on a stroll through New York City.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

“They have a lot in common, besides being in the movie business, they connect on a whole different level,” the source continues. “Channing loves how Zoë is sexy and kind of edgy, always cool and in control. That’s the type of girls he was always attracted to but they would never pay him any mind.”

Channing, 41, was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The Magic Mike star met Jenna on the set of Step Up in 2006. The duo divorced after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair share an 8-year-old daughter together, Everly.

“Zoë loves Channing’s soft, vulnerable side, and of course that he’s super handsome and he makes her laugh. They’re each other’s type, a definite match,” the source says.

Zoë, 33, was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. The pair were married for 18 months before calling it quits.

The Big Little Lies star recently made a splash in the media with her appearance as the Catwoman, Selina Kyle, in The Batman. She appears alongside costar Robert Pattinson, who plays the lead role of Batman.

Channing has also been active in the film world, with his latest appearance in his role as Alan in The Lost City. The movie star appeared alongside costars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and more.

Zoë and Channing seem to continue enjoying time with each other as a couple. “They want the same things,” the source concludes.