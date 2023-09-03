Games of Thrones money! Fans know Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, but the U.K. actress has gained quite a fortune since her HBO start.

What Is Sophie Turner’s Net Worth?

Sophie has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to multiple sources.

How Does Sophie Turner Make Money?

Sophie is best known for her former role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The actress was on the fantasy series from 2011 to 2019 and was featured in a whopping 59 out of 60 episodes.

For her performance on the long-running show, she received four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as well as a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Supporting Young Actress in a TV Series.

Additionally, in 2016, Sophie landed the role of Jean Gray in X-Men: Apocalypse. She returned to the role, this time as Jean Gray and Phoenix, for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.

Is Sophie Turner Married?

Sophie was just 21 years old when now-husband Joe Jonas popped the question in October 2017.

“I said yes,” Sophie captioned a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring from the JoBro via Instagram, demonstrating the “When You Look Me in the Eyes” singer got down on one knee.

Almost two years later, the A-list couple got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Joe and Sophie walked down the aisle in a second ceremony in France a month later.

Getty

Does Sophie Turner Have Kids?

Sophie and Joe welcomed two daughters during their marriage. The pair first welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020. Almost two years later, the pair welcomed baby No. 2 — whose name has yet to be revealed — in July 2022.

Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Breakup?

While Joe and Sophie are very private about their relationship, the pair were reportedly heading for divorce by September 2023, after hitting a “rough patch” earlier that year. According to multiple reports, Joe secured a divorce attorney and was preparing to file on September 3, 2023.