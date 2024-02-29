Well, that’s ruff! Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been fairly amicable since their July split. But a source exclusively tells In Touch the Modern Family alum is jealous of Joe’s new squeeze, Caitlin O’Connor, 34 — and it has nothing to do with the Magic Mike hunk!

Rather, the 51-year-old is seething that Caitlin has been cozying up with the former couple’s pooch, Bubbles. As part of the divorce, the Griselda star ceded custody of the 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix to the actor, 47. “Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous,” says the source. “She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog andCaitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick.”

It’s not the first time Bubbles has betrayed her fur mama. “She was supposed to be my dog,” Sofía joked to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in 2012. “She arrived to the house and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wanted!”