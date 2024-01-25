After disagreeing with her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, over having kids, Sofía Vergara revealed that she has a new age limit on the men she dates.

“To me, they can’t be younger than 50. I’m 51,” the actress shared on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When the host expressed shock over Sofia’s response, she added, “OK, 49. I’m intelligent!”

The conversation stemmed from a viewer question about Bad Bunny’s song “Monaco,” which references the Modern Family alum. “Sofía Vergara is pretty, but she’s prettier in person,” the rapper, 29, says on the track.

When she heard the song for the first time, Sofía said she “threw [her] phone” and immediately “texted [her] niece who is 30 and loves Bad Bunny.” Although she was shocked by the mention, she was also flattered. “Everyone was, like, texting me,” the Colombian actress shared. “It was super exciting. I love him. It was a surprise. I didn’t know he was going to do that.”

Getty

Fellow guest Alexia Nepola pointed out that the Puerto Rico native is recently single after his split from Kendall Jenner and asked Sofía if she’d ever date him. “Let’s not go crazy!” the Griselda star said. “He’s younger than my son, Manolo. Manolo is 32.”

When Andy Cohen asked if Sofía’s rule was that the person she’s dating can’t be younger than her son, she revealed her much higher age limit.

The confession came amid Sofía’s divorce from Joe, 47, and her recent confession that they broke up because they disagreed about wanting to have kids. While Sofía has Manolo from a previous relationship, the True Blood alum does not have any children of his own.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she admitted in a January 15 interview. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.” Sofía also added that she’s “ready to be a grandmother, not a mother” these days.

“I’m almost in menopause,” she pointed out. “It’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

Joe and Sofía announced their separation in July 2023, and he filed for divorce days later. The actor has since moved on with Caitlin O’Connor, who is about 14 years younger than him. Meanwhile, Sofía was briefly linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after two sightings in the fall of 2023. However, they have not been seen together in public in almost three months.