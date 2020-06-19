Showing love! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi left a sweet comment on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s breathtaking bridal-themed photo shared on Friday, June 19. In the snap, the MTV alum shows off the flawless makeup and gorgeous curls done by her glam team for “fun.”

Snooki, 32, replied with a fire emoji and hundreds of fans hit the like button. Her response on Sammi’s photo comes two months after she, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese exclusively told In Touch they “drifted apart” from their former costar.

“[It] sucks,” the TV personality said. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena added, revealing Sammi came to her baby shower and met her son, CJ, before they “kind of lost touch.” Snooki said they still “invite her to things” and would love to reconnect if she is open to it. “We do still love her,” JWoww shared.

Sammi previously spoke out about her decision to walk away from the franchise in March 2018. At the time, the star told fans she wanted “to avoid potentially toxic situations” especially because she was “happy in every aspect of [her] life.”

Nowadays, the brunette beauty, 33, is looking forward to tying the knot with her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, who gushed how “lucky” he is to be with her in the comments section of her latest photo.

Looking ahead, Sammi’s former costars said they didn’t get an invite to the nuptials, but “understand” and support her no matter what.

“I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore,” JWoww, 34, told In Touch during the interview with her costars. “So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know.”

“We wish her nothing but the best,” Deena, 33, chimed in.

Courtesy of Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

Sammi and her beau are so excited to take their relationship to the next level, but they were forced to put wedding planning on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak. Given the circumstances, the duo opted to postpone the event until September, Us Weekly revealed in April.

At least Sammi got to have fun playing bridal dress-up for her recent photo shoot. The MTV alum was not only “down to earth,” she was a pleasure to work with too, her makeup artist Drita Pali told In Touch exclusively after collaborating with the stunner. “We used her as a model for our virtual master’s class.”

If all goes according to plan, Sammi and Christian will be wed by the end of 2020!