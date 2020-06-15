Handsome hubby-to-be! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared a new photo of her suavely dressed fiancé, Christian Biscardi, as they eagerly await their nuptials, which were pushed back to September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“#ManCrushEveryday,” the former MTV star, 33, captioned the photo on Monday, June 15. In the snap, her longtime love sips on a cup of coffee while hard at work. Christian later reposted the pic on his own page, including her heart eye gif.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Sammi and her beau postponed their wedding in April and opted to hold off any further planning for a bit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Us Weekly revealed at the time. Now that New Jersey’s stay-at-home order has been lifted and restrictions are becoming more relaxed, it appears things are looking up for the couple!

On June 13, the TV personality shared a stunning new photo of herself at the beach and captioned it “Forever a Jersey Girl,” seemingly referencing her time on the hit reality show. Sammi previously explained her decision to walk away from the franchise in a candid statement shared back in March 2018.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote about her exit at the time. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Courtesy of Sammy Sweetheart/Instagram

The brunette beauty confessed it “was a difficult decision” to leave behind her “roomies,” but she did what was best “for [her] future.” Sammi also said she will forever “be grateful to Jersey Shore” and the incredible memories it has given her over the years. “I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days,” she added.

Since then, the star has continued to thrive! Sammi and her businessman beau have been going strong for three years. She and Christian went public with their budding romance in 2017 and by 2019, the lovebirds got engaged.

Now, it won’t be long until they say their “I do’s!”