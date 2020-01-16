Reminiscing about the good times. After Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a video of herself doing a handstand on Instagram, one fan wanted to make it clear she misses the days when the reality starlet would be drunk while filming Jersey Shore. “Me after binging Cheer. THAT’S IT. I’m joining open,” the 32-year-old wrote on Wednesday, January 15. But one user wasn’t too impressed with her skills. “I miss the old Snooki — the one that falls over all the time,” they wrote with a sad face emoji.

While the brunette beauty — who shares Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months, with her husband, Jionni LaValle — is keeping busy these days, she admitted she still tries to get ~rowdy~ once a week. “That’s been limited to Friday’s only,” she replied. “My ass gotta be a mom to three beautiful nuggets. I like the new mawma me better.”

Courtesy Snooki/Instagram

Clearly, Snooki’s life has changed drastically since the show premiered in 2009, but it seems like she’s in a great place and most of her fans agree. “I like Nicole better now, and she’s happier now!” while another echoed, “Me too, Snooks. I love the new mawma now.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Then watch reruns. She’s crushing this mawma game.”

Meanwhile, the podcast host is making some changes to her life as she recently revealed in December that she would be retiring from Jersey Shore. “I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” she said during an appearance on The Mel Robbins Show in January. “That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’”

Even though the hit MTV series means a lot to Snooki, she had to do what was best for her and her family. “It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted to be,” she explained. “It’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama.”

At the end of the day, the mom of three just wants to watch her kiddos grow up and share those special moments together. “Literally, leaving my kids to film is really hard on me,” she said. “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

Well, we certainly do miss the old Snooks, but we’re happy she’s happy!