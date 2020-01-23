Tell ‘em, mama! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a troll after they confessed they didn’t like her physical appearance anymore. “Snooky, [sic] I used to be a fan until you got all that plastic surgery and changed your essence. Very poor decision making on your part,” the social media user alleged via Twitter on Wednesday, January 22. “Calm down, Randy,” the 32-year-old replied.

Of course, the Jersey Shore’s fans couldn’t help but stick up for her in the comments section. One person wrote, “If they are saying they aren’t a fan anymore due to your looks, they were never a fan,” while another echoed, “OMFG. Yeah, Snooky [sic] — why did you change your essence? LMAO. TF outta [sic] here, Randy.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Don’t worry Randy, I’m pretty sure she will prosper without you.”

The MTV personality has been upfront with her followers about getting some work done. In fact, she documented her trip to Dr. Ramtin Kassir on Snapchat in 2016, where she posted videos of herself getting face and lip injections. “Today, I’m getting needles in my face,” she said in the clip. “Getting my first Botox in my forehead, and I’m doing a little plump in my lips, too.”

Then, in October 2016, the fashion designer revealed she got breast implants. “Just filmed my follow-up appointment for my new boobies!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know in previously interviews, I told everyone I wanted to wait to have my boobs done until after I had kids, but I could be 50 by then. I’m in my prime right now. I’m gonna be 29, and I want to be as hot as I can!”

Despite the criticism, the brunette beauty — who shares Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months, with her husband, Jionni LaValle — is not listening to the negative comments. “I honestly don’t care what people say about me because they don’t know me,” she previously told Too Fab. “I always say I’m not living for them, I’m living for myself. People talk, that’s just our nature. People are assholes, so you just got to deal with it.”

These days, Snooki is spending time with her family and will no longer appear on Jersey Shore. “I think when I was like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” she said during an appearance on The Mel Robbins Show in January. “That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’”

At the end of the day, Snooki needed to make the right decision for her and her family. “It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted to be,” she explained on her podcast. “It’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama.”

