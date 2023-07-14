Making progress! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and her husband, Tony Padron, reflected on their weight loss by sharing before and after photos.

“BEFORE & AFTER !!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift,” Mykelti, 27, wrote alongside photos that showed the couple before and after their weight loss via Instagram on Thursday, July 13. “It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term.”

After stating that it’s been a “great journey,” the TLC personality noted that they are “still working” to keep their “bodies moving in the right direction.”

“We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals,” Mykelti shared. “Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so.”

The mother of three concluded the caption by encouraging her followers to send her a message if they would like to learn about the weight loss company Plexus.

Several of Mykelti’s followers took to the comments section to praise the couple on their progress.

“You. Look. Amazing!!!” her mother, Christine Brown, wrote. An additional social media user added, “SO GOOD! Amazing job.”

Mykelti showed off her slimmer figure just 8 months after she and Tony, 28, welcomed their twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord in November 2022.

“Introducing Archer Banks Padron & Ace McCord Padron ##twinmom #twinboys #exhausted,” Mykelti captioned adorable snapshots of her, Archer and Ace in the hospital on November 22.

The couple are also the parents to daughter Avalon, who they welcomed in April 2021.

She announced her second pregnancy in June 2022. “WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti shared via Instagram at the time. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it,” the reality star continued in the post. “But we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

Mykelti – who is the eldest child of Christine, 51, and Kody Brown – and Tony aren’t the only Brown family members to use Plexus amid their weight loss journeys.

Christine and Janelle Brown are also partners of the brand and regularly promote their products on social media.

Janelle, 54, even took to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to praise the products and showcase what she uses to feel and look her best.

“When my ‘one day’ turned into ‘day one,’” she wrote alongside a video of her posing with different Plexus products. “Whether you want weight loss, gut health, a stronger immune system, more energy, less anxiety, less brain fog, appetite suppressing, or reduce sugar cravings, these products help!!”