Christine Brown — once part of Kody Brown’s plural marriage on Sister Wives — finally got her happily-ever-after on October 7 when she married David Woolley in a fairy-tale wedding in Moab, Utah. While Sister Wife Janelle Brown was among the 330 guests, fellow wives Meri and Robyn Brown were conspicuously absent. “The sister wives have been torn apart,” says a source. “There’s mayhem on the show. It’s unclear if Meri is leaving, and whether Kody cares or not!” He does seem to care about Christine remarrying: One day after the wedding, according to documents obtained by In Touch, Kody Brown Family Entertainment LLC — which has been active since 2019 — was dissolved in Nevada. The LLC had listed Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle and Christine as members.

With Christine and Meri no longer married to Kody, and Janelle separated from him, Kody is now living as a monogamist with Robyn and has created a new entertainment company with her called Dabsark — an acronym for their children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon and Ariella, plus Robyn and Kody.