Inside Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz’s Queiroz Honeymoon in Italy: Photos

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, gave fans a glimpse into their romantic honeymoon in Italy.

“Snuck into Italy,” Gwendlyn, 21, captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, August 18. She continued to document the getaway by posting even more photos of the couple exploring Florence on Monday, August 21.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz, 23, tied the knot in July during a ceremony attended by several of the reality star’s family members.

One day after the nuptials, Gwen’s sister Mykelti Padron (née Brown) took to Instagram to share a family photo. “What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!!” she captioned the post, alongside the hashtags “they’re hitched,” “they kissed a girl and they liked it” and “married 2023” and “so happy for them.”

