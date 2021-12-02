S’more where that came from? Sister Wives star Meri Brown was overjoyed that husband Kody Brown surprised her with a sweet gesture in a new teaser clip, even if Robyn Brown came up with the idea.

“Kody made me a s’more,” she said in a solo confessional during a sneak peek video released by TLC on Thursday, December 2.

“I’m going to tell a secret. I saw Robyn tell him to make it for me, and I’m OK with that because he still made it for me,” Meri, 50, told producers while laughing.

“To me, this is just kind of what it’s all about,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner continued. “We’re meant to have each other’s backs.”

In the clip, it showed Meri reacting excitedly as Kody, 52, walked over with her treat. “You did that for me?!” she asked, to which he replied, “Yep.”

“So, Meri said you put Kody up to that? Is that true?” the director asked Robyn, 43, in her own solo confessional after the exchange. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Kody’s fourth wife said in response as she blushed and giggled.

In a recent episode, Meri addressed fans’ concerns about her relationship and shared why she has no plans to walk away from their spiritual union. Kody and Meri divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children.

“So, a few months ago, Kody and I had our 30th anniversary. I’ve had a lot of people say to me, ‘Why are you still there? He clearly doesn’t love you. You’re just brainwashed … You’re just doing this because you think it’s what’s going to get you to heaven. Why do you stay?'” Meri explained. “Well, because it’s my family. Because I have a confirmation from God that this is where I am meant to be. This is a very conscious choice that I’m making.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

As for Kody’s stance, the father of 18 said they had an “amiable relationship,” noting he had “no desire or interest in a romantic relationship” at the time. Although they were “in a much better relationship” while filming season 16, Kody said he didn’t see it returning to the way it was before their marital struggles.

Sister Wives viewers also observed they weren’t the only pair in the polygamous Brown family struggling, either. Kody’s now estranged wife, Christine, who was third to join the family, vented about the distance she felt from him while seeing how close he was to sister wives Robyn and Janelle Brown in a separate teaser.

“It was actually painful, emotionally to be there, to be honest,” Christine, 49, shared in another sneak peek video prior to their split announcement on November 2. “It’s hard to see him with everybody. It’s really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don’t have one. It sucks.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.