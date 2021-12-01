A family divided. Christine Brown confessed that she and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, had been “struggling for a while” prior to their split in a new teaser clip for the Sunday, December 5, episode of Sister Wives.

Due to the social distancing they had been practicing because of the COVID pandemic, Christine, 49, said she felt displaced in her polygamous family.

“We’re not close,” she admitted in the sneak peek video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 1. “It was actually painful, emotionally to be there, to be honest. It’s hard to see him with everybody. It’s really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don’t have one. It sucks.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

One of Kody’s other wives Robyn Brown shared her take on their strained family dynamic in the teaser clip, explaining that he was “in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he’s having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do as far as COVID and how to handle it.”

“He’s having one issue after another with them, and also, they’re not working with him on things, so he can’t go see him as much,” Robyn, 43, continued. “Because I’m sticking to what it is that he wants to do as far as COVID, I’m seeing him the most.”

Christine admitted that she and Kody, 52, had been on the outs for quite some time, and it didn’t appear to be getting better. Plus, knowing they were going to be apart for a month because of their daughter Ysabel’s upcoming scoliosis surgery caused even more tension. On the November 28 episode, Christine confirmed they set a date for the procedure.

“It’s terribly awkward. It’s just the place that Christine and I are in,” Kody said in a solo confessional as the then-couple discussed Ysabel’s surgery in another scene. “This is not the experience of people who are soulmates or people who even love and respect each other in a deep way. This is an experience of distance.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Courtesy of Instagram; TLC

“The whole thing with Ysabel doing the surgery, and the whole thing with my family and this disparity in behavior during COVID, is really, really, really hard on our family,” he continued, fighting back tears.

Kody and his wives, Christine, Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown, were struggling to see eye to eye as they navigated the pandemic and discussed how they were going to delegate land in Coyote Pass amid Christine’s hopes to return to Utah.

In Touch has since confirmed that Christine sold her former home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 8 and has moved to the city of Murray in a duplex with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, post-breakup. Meanwhile, Ysabel now resides with Janelle’s daughter Maddie and her family of four in North Carolina.

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.