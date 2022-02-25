Sister Wives star Paedon Brown said that although his brothers and sisters are “super grateful” for the plural family they grew up in, “none” of them wish to practice polygamy.

In a new interview with the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, the son of exes Christine and Kody Brown shed light on their family’s life behind the scenes.

“My mom didn’t have any sons but me. I have brothers because of it. I’m so grateful for polygamy, but it’s not the life I want. I honestly don’t believe in it,” the St. George, Utah, resident, 23, shared on Friday, February 25, noting his siblings feel the same.

Kody, 53, has a total of 18 kids with his four wives, Meri, now-ex Christine, 49, Janelle and Robyn Brown.

Kody and his first wife, Meri, 51, share one child together, daughter Mariah. The Flagstaff, Arizona, resident and Janelle, 52, share six children, sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel and daughters Madison and Savanah. As for Kody and Christine, in addition to Paedon, they five other children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. Kody also shares two children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella, with fourth wife Robyn, 43, whom they welcomed after he divorced Meri in 2014 so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

“He mainly tried to focus on the younger kids,” Paedon said about his dad, Kody. “Favorite is the wrong word, but favorite is the best example I can give … with a new child he needed to protect.”

“He still loved us very much, but Logan being the eldest child, not the youngest, it kind of shifted, it’s not a problem,” the reality star continued. “He really wanted to help the younger kids come into this world better. And when we were all growing up, we all got experience with him. We all got time with him, but the youngest kid just got a bit more, and that’s OK.”

Paedon admitted that he does not watch the show, noting its often filmed a year in advance so he already knows how things unfold. He said that when Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 before the season 16 premiere, she was “terrified” to see the responses.

After seeing several messages showing her the utmost support on her decision, Christine was surprised and overjoyed. “It meant so much to her,” he said.

In Touch confirmed that Christine sold her former home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and has been living in a duplex in Murray, Utah, with her youngest daughter, Truely, since October 2021.

Fans can now see her on a new digital series Cooking With Just Christine, in which she will show how to make some of her favorite recipes.

