Sister Wives Myketi Slammed for Leaving Kids for Vacation

While Christine Brown, fiancée David Woolley and her daughters, Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Brown, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown, are currently gallivanting overseas, Mykelti was slammed online for leaving her three young children at home.

The TLC personality, 27, shared photos of herself taking a break from her travels and using a breast pump on Saturday, July 29. “I’m on Holiday without my babies,” Mykelti captioned the carousel of photos. “I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options … ?”

Underneath the photo, fans called the TLC star out for leaving her three kids — daughter, Avalon, and twin sons Archer and Ace — with her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron to go on a vacation.

“You left Tony with all three babies,” one troll commented under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Unpopular opinion, you shouldn’t be taking a vacation while breastfeeding. You have a fraction of your life to breastfeed your children and the ENTIRE REST of your life to vacation. Have some perspective.”

While Mykelti didn’t directly respond to the backlash, her fans defended her choice to travel. “To all the people trying to shame her for leaving on a trip and leaving the babies with their dad, the other caregiver,” one user wrote. “Women are allowed to have time to themselves, even if you don’t agree with it. Dads are VERY capable of caring for their kids. Your opinion on her doesn’t pay her bills, so kindly stfu.”

Despite the backlash, the Brown brood has clearly been enjoying their vacation overseas, which has consisted of London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Vacations are one of those things you spend money on but enrich your life exponentially,” Christine, 51, wrote alongside a group picture on July 30 via Instagram. The mom of six was all smiles as she had her fiancée on her hip.

Christine and David got engaged in April 2023 and he was her first public romance after she split from Kody Brown. Christine and Kody, who were married for more than two decades and share six kids, announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”