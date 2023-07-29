An overseas vacation! Sister Wives star Christine Brown jet-setted to London, England, for a family vacation alongside fiancée, David Woolley and daughters, Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Brown, Truely Brown and Ysabel Brown.

“What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people,” the mom of six, 51, shared alongside a carousel of memories on Friday, July 28. The matriarch concluded her post with the hashtags, “family travels,” “vacations and shopping sprees,” and “my favorite things.”

The group experienced a trip full of history and fun as the future family members are seen smiling while out eating and exploring in the photos shared by the TLC alum.

Mykelti posted her own snaps the next day of them posing alongside iconic London hotspots, captioning the post, “In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in. Paddington Bear.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos from Christine’s London vacation with her family.